Uncategorized

2 Spanish trainees from Rovira i Virgili College, Isaac Paton and also Florencia Manette, opened up the 15th of March La Pagina del Millon, a websites where they wish to pay their college level expenditures

After Alex Tew’s success with “Themilliondollarhomepage”, just a couple of months earlier, currently 2 young Spanish trainees attempt to do the very same with www.lapaginadelmillon.es.

The web page is structured with 10.000 squares of 100 pixels each, at the price of 1 euro each pixel. Individuals curious about showing up in the web page get the pixels to place the picture which connects to their very own website. This is a method to boost the variety of site visitors; in the web page is revealed the remarks from the customers’ complete satisfaction regarding the multitude of site visitors they have with just 100 pixels they got in La Pagina del Millon.

Among the distinctions from the English task is that this is dealt with to the Spanish Neighborhood.

After 3 months’ experience, the young college student have actually accumulated 20.000 euros, they have actually remained in radio as well as TELEVISION meetings, in items of information in the Spanish information documents and in items of information on line.

Various other distinctions from various other comparable tasks are that www.lapaginadelmillon.es provides a significant solution and also it is revealed on the top places in web search (Google, MSN).

In order to highlight the job in a lawful and also major method, both young college student have actually developed a company. This suggests a guidance of all the terms offered by attorneys. In addition, a crucial Spanish Financial institution offers assistance to ensure the security and also personal privacy to pay on line.

It could be summed up that www.lapaginadelmillon.es is a website where everyone could benefit from its opportunities: the pupils obtain cash to pay their college researches, and also the purchasers enhance their appeal and also a good deal of site visitors to review their ads as well as most likely to their very own websites.